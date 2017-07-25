Man arrested after series of attempted burglaries in Dunedin

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 13:15

Following some great Police work in Dunedin, a man has been arrested in relation to several attempted burglaries recently.

Around 5:00am on Thursday 20 July, a man has entered a house on Grange Street, North Dunedin where two people were sleeping.

The man did not take anything but this has understandably been very frightening for the residents of the house.

The following night, 21 July, around 10:30pm, he has attempted to break in to several houses on Hyde Street.

On one occasion, someone has seen him and scared him away.

While the man did not enter any houses, he was seen looking into windows and unlawfully on people’s property.

The same night, a male has been seen loitering in the same area and Police thought this appeared suspicious.

Police spoke to the man and took a detailed description of him.

Police then conducted enquiries to establish if he was the same man who had been attempting to break into houses.

Police enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage in the area, have confirmed he was the same man, and he was arrested yesterday, 24 July.

The 31-year-old is due to appear on Friday 28 July on charges of burglary and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

Police believe this man may be responsible for similar incidents in the area and ask that anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious to come forward .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunedin Police Station on 03 471 4800.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111