Police continue to investigate Kinloch shooting

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 13:35

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide of 48 year-old Scott John Henry at his property on Whangamata Road, Kinloch, last Thursday.

Police have now completed the scene examination and search of the property, and are following lines of enquiry.

Police are asking the public to come forward and report any suspicious activity witnessed in the Whangamata Road area during the evening of Thursday 20 July.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area, who may have seen vehicles or people behaving in a suspicious manner," says Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson.

Anyone with information can contact Taupo Police on 07 378 6060 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.