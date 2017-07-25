EIT student exchange programme grows

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 16:37

EIT continues to grow its international student exchange programme, with two students heading to Germany next month.

EIT has partnerships with 45 educational institutions throughout the world, and it is prioritising expanding relationships in Europe and Asia to provide further opportunities for students.

The benefit works both ways, says international director Philippa Jones, giving EIT students the opportunity to study overseas while also offering international students the experience of EIT’s learning environment.

The growth of international students into Hawke’s Bay delivers many benefits for the region, she points out.

Flying out in August, Bachelor of Business Studies student Analee Sherratt and Bachelor of Computing Systems student Paula Wright are to spend a semester at OTH Regensburg University of Applied Sciences through the EIT exchange programme.

For six months, the pair will live in Regensburg, a city in south-east Germany, completing equivalent courses towards their degrees.

The opportunity to study in Germany was one they couldn’t pass up.

Analee, the School of Business’s first international exchange student, is looking forward to travelling around Europe with Paula in their downtime and to meeting people from different countries.

From Hastings, she was attracted to the opportunity to gain a different study perspective, and in particular to gaining an international overview on business strategies and practice and diversifying her marketing experience.

Analee is also looking forward to the practical, on-the- job experience she will gain through an internship, which is part of the study programme in Germany.

From Napier, Paula jumped at the chance to study overseas after hearing of others’ experience with the programme. The exchange appealed to her love of travel and she is excited to start the adventure, saying "the city looks amazing and the university seems very good and highly recommended".

Paula is "looking forward to putting herself in a different environment and learning skills from people internationally", which she says will also reflect well on her CV.

The educational and personal experience gained through the international exchange is something that appeals to both students.

Both will be able to develop their German, with two weeks of intensive language training offered prior to study commencing.

EIT’s schools of business and computing are enthusiastic about the success of the exchange programme and are looking forward to its continued growth.

EIT marketing lecturer Regan Cotter says "this international exchange programme is a fantastic opportunity, not only for our students but also for our lecturers to broaden their knowledge and skills, ultimately resulting in a more employable well-rounded student."

The partnerships with OTH Regensburg and other overseas educators also offer possibilities for collaborative research and staff exchanges, Regan points out.

As an example of the latter, Associate Professor for EIT’s Bachelor of Computing Systems Dr Kathryn MacCallum will be heading to Germany in October to teach at OTH Regensburg.