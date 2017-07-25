Fighting lake weed threat in Wakatipu

|
We lead the control of aquatic weed in the beds of Lake Wakatipu and the Kawarau River.
Lake Wakatipu has been considered weed-free, but the risk of a weed called ‘lagarosiphon’ spreading into the lake from boat users in the Kawarau River is high.
That’s why we established the Lake Wakatipu Aquatic Weed Management Group, which is taking a number of immediate and long-term measures to prevent the spread.
One of these measures is a boat-based control operation in the Frankton Arm of Lake Wakatipu in August. We’ll also be working with councils to buoy off areas of the Kawarau River, set up a checkpoint and remove dead willows.
Find out more about management of lagarosiphon in Lake Wakatipu here: http://www.linz.govt.nz/crown-property/using-crown-property/biosecurity/control-programmes/lake-wakatipu-aquatic-weed-management
