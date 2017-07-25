One lane to open but more work needed on SH25a slip

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 17:06

The NZ Transport Agency says one lane is to open on State Highway 25a in Coromandel this evening but further closures will be needed to get the road cleared as quickly and safely as possible.

A closure will be put in place between 9am and 3pm each day until at least the end of this week to enable the removal of debris from the top of the slip and to clear it at the bottom. The road will be open to one lane between 3pm and 9am.

The agency’s Regional Transport System Manager, Karen Boyt, says people should avoid the area when the road is closed and can expect delays when one lane is open.

"We understand the impact this ongoing closure will have on the public and we apologise in advance for the inconvenience, but this method will get the road open to two lanes faster.

"The closure will mean we’ll be able to use bigger and more equipment to clear the debris and it will also keep the public safe and away from falling debris," Ms Boyt says.

The closure has been scheduled at a time when traffic is generally lower.

The slip will be monitored during the day and overnight to ensure closures are put in place quickly if the slip creates a further risk to the public.

People can use State Highway 2 when the road is closed however this will add around an hour and forty minutes to a journey.

How to stay up to date:

- The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information roads is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

- Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road, safely parked off the highway

- MetService road snowfall warnings here: http://www.metservice.com/warnings/road-snowfall-warnings

- MetService severe weather warnings here: http://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

Details

- Full closure between 9am and 3pm each day

- One lane open between 3pm and 9am

- People should avoid the area when the road is closed and expect delays when one lane is open.

- The slip is being monitored 24 hours a day for further movement.

- The road expected to be fully open by the end of this week weather and slip stabilisation permitting.