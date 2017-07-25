Transformation Taita wins LGNZ EXCELLENCE Award

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 17:44

Hutt City Council’s project to transform the lives of young people in the high-deprivation suburb of Taita was recognised at the Local Government New Zealand EXCELLENCE Awards gala dinner last night.

Transformation Taita was named as winner of the Fulton Hogan EXCELLENCE Award for Community Engagement - the category for a project or programme that has made a positive impact on the community and encouraged effective engagement and participation.

Transformation Taita aims to create a brighter future for local tamariki who need it most, through access to facilities, resources and activities that matter. Efforts are focussed on where they are needed most and on projects and relationships that can make a meaningful, life-changing difference.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says the project has really made a difference in peoples’ lives.

"We’re a great city, but we do have areas of high deprivation. We saw Taita as a place where we had the opportunity to make a meaningful difference. We’ve worked in with the community and other partners to provide access to community facilities that many children have never had access to in the past.

"As part of the "Magic Cards" initiative, kids in Taita can access our pools and other services for free. They can access technology through free wifi and computers at libraries, and donated computers at school. They can go on more school trips thanks to a free bus, be inspired by corporate mentors. In the Walter Nash Centre and Taita Clubhouse they have a world-class facility to play, learn, socialise or just hang out. There are so many more opportunities available to them than they’ve ever had before.

"It’s been a fantastic project for that area - it’s making a big difference. We’ve seen a major improvement in the lives of people in that area. Antisocial behaviour and graffiti has reduced significantly. They have great pride in their suburb and their community. The results speak for themselves."