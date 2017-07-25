Name release as Police investigate death in Te Awamutu

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 18:20

Te Awamutu Police can now release the name of the man who died following an altercation in the town on Sunday night.

The man who died was 35-year-old local man Anthony Robert Hallmond.

Police are liaising with Mr Hallmond’s family and they have been offered Victim Support.

Police inquiries into Mr Hallmond’s death are ongoing.

The post mortem and scene examination were both completed today.

The death continues to be treated as a homicide.

The altercation prior to Mr Hallmond’s death occurred at around 6.45pm on Sunday 23 July outside 51 North Road, Te Awamutu.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or anyone with information in relation to Mr Hallmond’s death is asked to contact Te Awamutu Police on 07 872 0100.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.