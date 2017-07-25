Flood recovery meeting for Mosgiel

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 18:56

Residents will have an opportunity to hear the latest about flood recovery work around Mosgiel and the Taieri Plain at a public meeting tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at 7pm on Wednesday 26 July in the Coronation Hall, Mosgiel. DCC elected members and staff will be joined by Otago Regional Council representatives, who will talk about what is happening with water and infrastructure matters around the Plain.

DCC Recovery Manager Simon Pickford says, "We want to be able to take residents through what we’re doing to help them get back into their homes and our plans to repair damage around the wider city.

"It’s also an opportunity for residents to come and ask us questions and raise any concerns they may have, or talk about their recent experiences. Support agencies with rural affiliations will also be there for anyone needing direct contact and help."

Dunedin’s state of emergency has been lifted and the recovery is underway.

Following last week’s heavy rain and flooding, the DCC is now in the information gathering phase.

Extra staff are available at the Mosgiel Library during the usual opening hours this week to let people affected by the flood know what support is available.

Since Saturday, building inspectors have been visiting and assessing damaged houses and properties and have been providing advice to those property owners. At least 35 properties have been visited so far. At this stage, five buildings have been issued with dangerous building notices, requiring the occupants to vacate. These properties are all associated with land slips.

If people are worried their home may be dangerous as a result of flooding/slips, we can arrange a building inspector to check this.

Some local roads remain closed - a full list of road closures and conditions is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/road-conditions. State highway closures are on the NZ Transport Agency website at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/.

Sandbag collection

We gave out more than 8000 sandbags over the weekend and will be collecting them from kerbsides in South Dunedin, Mosgiel and Outram this week. Please put sandbags on the kerbside by 7.30am on the days listed:

South Dunedin - Thursday 27 July

Mosgiel - Friday 28 July and Saturday 29 July

Outram - Saturday 29 July

Sandbags can also be dropped off at collection points in these areas:

South Dunedin

Thursday 27 July

9am - 4pm

Victoria Road car park

Mosgiel

Friday 28 July and Saturday 29 July

9am - 4pm

Community pool car park

Outram

Saturday 29 July

9am - 4pm

Outram rugby grounds

Please note this collection is for sandbags only.

Keep up to date

More information is available on the communication channels below, although please be aware that social media will not be actively monitored from 5pm today until tomorrow morning.

www.dunedin.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/DunedinCityCouncil

https://twitter.com/DnCityCouncil

For urgent flood-related queries or issues overnight, please call 03 477 4000.