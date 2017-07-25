Nelson Police seeking Vincent Kumeroa

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 19:56

Nelson Police are actively seeking Vincent Kumeroa as there is a warrant for his arrest.

Police are wanting to speak with Kumeroa in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Victory Discounter Dairy in Victory Square on 16 July.

Kumeroa is aware Police are looking for him.

He is known to have been in the Nelson area since the robbery, and may be staying with friends or associates.

Kumeroa is 21-years-old and is described as being 175cm tall and of thin build.

Three other Nelson men have already been arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery where cigarettes, tobacco and a sum of cash were taken.

The arrested men have been remanded in custody and will next appear in the Nelson District Court on 7 August.

Anyone who has information in relation to the whereabouts of Kumeroa is asked to contact Nelson Police on 03 545 9869.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.