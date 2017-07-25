Person arrested in relation to Victory Discounter Dairy robbery

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 21:05

Nelson Police have arrested a fourth person in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Victory Discounter Dairy in Victory Square on the 16th of July 2017.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at an Atawhai address at about 7:30pm this evening.

He will appear in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday the 26th of July charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unlawfully getting into a Motor vehicle.

The shotgun used in the robbery remains unrecovered.

Three other Nelson men aged between 20 and 22-years-old have already been arrested and charged with the aggravated robbery, where cigarettes, tobacco and a sum of cash were taken.

The other arrested men have been remanded in custody and will next appear in the Nelson District Court on the 7th of August 2017.