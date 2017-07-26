New tools to help meet climate change targets

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 08:45

Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett is today announcing a package of changes that the Government will make to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to ensure it puts New Zealand in the best possible position to achieve its ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target.

"In 2015 the Government initiated a review of the ETS to ensure it was fit for purpose going into the 2020s," says Mrs Bennett.

"Last year, as a result of stage one of the review, we announced the phase out of the one-for-two measure in the ETS. I am now announcing further changes as a result of stage two of the review."

The proposals announced today will provide businesses with the clarity they need about the direction of the ETS.

Cabinet has made an in-principle decision to implement four proposals and asked officials to work on how they will be developed and implemented in the ETS over the next few years so there will not be immediate changes. The proposals are to:

introduce auctioning of units, to align the ETS to our climate change targets

limit participants’ use of international units when the ETS reopens to international carbon markets

develop a different price ceiling to eventually replace the current $25 fixed price option

coordinate decisions on the supply settings in the ETS over a rolling five-year period.

The in-principle decisions will:

give the Government the tools to align the supply of units in the ETS with our target

set up a more predictable and transparent process for decision-making on ETS supply settings such as unit volumes and the price level of any price ceiling

allow further engagement and consultation with stakeholders, before the in-principle decisions are implemented

make the NZ ETS more similar to emission trading schemes in other countries which will mean that it is more compatible for international linking (accessing international units).

There will be further work to determine how to implement these proposals, including further consultation and engagement over the next 12 to 18 months.

"We are also making no changes to free allocation or to the $25 price ceiling at this point," says Mrs Bennett.

"We are committed to ensuring New Zealand businesses whose emissions are a big part of their costs are not disadvantaged compared to their international competitors. This means there will be no changes to the current level of free allocation at least until the end of 2020, and any changes would be well signalled and take into account what is happening internationally.

"The $25 price ceiling will also remain in place until auctioning or links with international markets are established."

More work needs to be done in the area of forestry accounting and operational improvements to reduce complexity for forestry participants and increase the efficiency of the ETS. A package of options will be developed next year with input from the Climate Change Forestry Reference Group.

The Productivity Commission Inquiry into a low emissions economy and work to progress policy options for reducing emissions funded through $4 million committed in Budget 2017 will also help inform future implementation decisions about the ETS.

The ETS review is part of the Government’s investment in a wider programme of work to reduce emissions, and help New Zealanders adapt and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

More information is available at: www.mfe.govt.nz/nzets/2015-16-review-outcomes