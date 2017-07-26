Early morning medical mission for TECT Rescue Helicopter

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 09:53

This morning the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rangiwaea Is in the Tauranga harbour, near Matakana Is, where a 84 year old Tauranga woman had collapsed, she was on the island attending a tangi.

She was treated by St John staff before being flown to Tauranga hospital in a moderate condition.

Photo attached.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz