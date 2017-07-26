Drivers please avoid Hawke’s Bay Expressway York Road roundabout

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:25

Police are advising motorists driving in Hawke’s Bay to avoid the York Road/Flaxmere Avenue roundabout, on State Highway 50A following a truck crash.

The vehicle has rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway at the intersection and is blocking a number of connecting roads.

It is expected clearing the crash site will take around an hour.

The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, was uninjured in the crash.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes.

We thank motorists who are affected for their patience.