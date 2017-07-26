Innovation in new models of tertiary education

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 13:58

BusinessNZ has welcomed the Government’s response to the Productivity Commission investigation into New Models of Tertiary Education.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the Government’s commitment to innovation is welcome.

"Commitment to creating a more student-centred system and meeting the needs of employers is welcome at a time when the pace of change and disruption is accelerating.

"Gaining new knowledge and skills, getting to grips with changes in technology, and preparing to take on new roles in the workplace all demand continual learning and upskilling.

"New Zealand invests a lot in tertiary education and we need to make sure this meets the needs of students, our communities and the economy.

"Employers are having difficulties finding skilled talent and the OECD notes New Zealand has one of the highest level of mismatches between the skills produced by the education system, and those actually used in work.

"We would like to see a work programme addressing the issues and recommendations of the Productivity Commission, and would like to see ongoing engagement with business and industry on how best to take this forward."