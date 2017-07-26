Three people shot in rural address in Whangarei

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 14:26

Police can confirm three people have been shot at a rural address on Mt Tiger Road, Whareora, Whangarei.

Two people are believed to have died as a result of their injuries.

Another person was also shot and is currently receiving medical attention for moderate injuries.

Police and AOS responded immediately after receiving reports of the incident and quickly cordoned off the area.

At this stage Police believe the offender is still within the cordon area.

Eagle helicopter has been deployed and the Police Negotiation Team are also on the scene.

Police are speaking to the occupants of neighbouring properties inside the cordon and are advising them to stay indoors.