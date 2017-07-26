Is Wellington the culinary capital?

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 14:53

It’s the diverse and expanding hospitality scene that makes Wellington the perfect place to be an apprentice chef, says Geordie McLaughlin, finalist in the prestigious ServiceIQ Champion Apprentice Chef 2017, to be held at the NZ Hospitality Championships in Auckland on Sunday, 30 July.

With so many different dining styles to choose from and so many different cuisines on offer, it could be quite intimidating. But, says Geordie, it’s very accessible and it "encourages you to try and explore new things".

Starting out as a kitchen hand in his first job was an eye-opener. The inspiring chefs at Wellington’s famous White House restaurant showed him that food could be an art, "a medium for thoughts and ideas".

After coaching and encouragement from the head chef and executive chef, he became an apprentice. Today, Geordie is lucky enough to train under his culinary hero, chef Paul Hoather at multi-award winning Wellington eatery and bar, Charley Noble.

Two early lessons during his apprenticeship have lasted the test of time: making high quality stocks and ravioli. He still uses both of those today, just the way he was shown.

Geordie’s favourite ingredient is salt, and he points to preserved lemons as an example.

"All of the best parts of citrus are intensified and made aromatic with the addition of salt. Salt is the foundation," he says.

His ultimate ambition is to create dishes that bring happiness to others and opening his own restaurant one day will enable him to use his creativity and bring people together.

He recommends ServiceIQ’s Cookery Apprenticeship to other aspiring chefs because "learning hands-on is the best way to learn, plus you can pick-up on other important knowledge such as time management and interpersonal skills," says Geordie.

For Elysia Young, Wellington’s other finalist in the ServiceIQ Champion Apprentice Chef event, the Wellington region is an inspiring place to be an apprentice chef because there are so many great restaurants, and being just up the road on the Kapiti Coast is even better, says Elysia.

"You’re near the city so you know what’s happening and get involved but you don’t have the pressure of being in the city the whole time," she says.

Elysia was inspired to become a chef because of the opportunities to travel the world with cooking.

Her journey got off to a great start when she got a kitchen hand job with award-winning Ruth Pretty Catering, while she was still at school. From washing dishes at 15 years-old, she was offered an apprenticeship with the company when she left school aged 16.

Learning how to use a knife was one of the first things she mastered and uses every day in the kitchen. Elysia thinks that those skills can put you a cut above.

Now 20 years-old, she’s still determined to travel and learn from great chefs overseas to help her develop her own cooking.

Italy may well be one of her first ports of call because pasta is her favourite ingredient. She loves the fact that it can be used to create so many different dishes.

As an apprentice chef, Elysia enjoys the fact that there’s always so much to learn in the kitchen.

Now she’s about to put everything she’s learned so far to the test as a first-time competitor in the up-coming ServiceIQ Champion Apprentice Chef 2017 cook-off.

Elysia recommends the ServiceIQ Cookery apprenticeship to others because of its balance of theory and practical, plus strong guidance: "They want people to become passionate about cooking and achieve their best," says Elysia.