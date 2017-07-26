Kapiti Police looking for missing woman

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:51

Kapiti-Mana Police are looking for 41-year-old Tamzyn Whitehead.

Tamzyn has not been seen since Monday afternoon, when she was seen by a family member in the area of the Waikanae Shopping Centre.

Tamzyn usually walks with crutches due to an injury but she does not have these with her, so she may be walking with a limp.

Tamzyn is about 170cm tall and of thin build.

Police have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

Anyone with information should call 111.