Consultation begins to improve safety of Kaikoura's town access

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:58

The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people to have their say on a recommended approach to improve the safety and accessibility of Kaikoura’s town centre.

"We want to ensure an accessible town centre which can be safely used by everyone," says Steve Mutton, Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager.

"The current state highway alignment with its downhill approach and tight curves intersects with three closely spaced local roads and that poses a safety risk. There is also limited visibility with pedestrians, including school children and parents, crossing in challenging locations."

A Kaikoura family crosses State Highway 1 to get to a pre-school centre using the pedestrian island as a halfway point. Traffic coming down the hill can easily pick up speed at this intersection.

Following a review of possible solutions and engagement with Kaikoura District Council, the Transport Agency is recommending a state highway deviation, shown on the map below, to improve safety and accessibility. The route uses an existing designation for ‘State Highway Purposes’ in the KaikÅura District Plan.

"A state highway deviation allows for significantly improved intersections and better walking and cycling accessibility," says Steve Mutton.

Consultation will be open until 5pm Friday 25 August, 2017. More information about the recommended approach can be found at this link and also on the project pages: www.nzta.govt.nz/picton2chch

Following consultation, the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) alliance will develop the detailed design and deliver the improvement work, taking into account the consultation feedback.