Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:58

The case of Charlie Gard has attracted significant international attention this year, eliciting comments from the European Court of Human Rights, the Pope and even United States' President Donald Trump. At the heart of the controversy is Charlie Gard, a young infant in the UK who suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease (mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome). On Monday, after being advised of further deterioration in Charlie's condition, Charlie's parents announced they were ending their legal fight to keep their son on artificial ventilation. While this marks the end of the legal battle over the withdrawal of Charlie's treatment, the Court is yet to decide whether to grant the last wish of Charlie's parents to allow their son to go home.

Read more: https://www.buddlefindlay.com/insights/charlie-gard-and-the-withdrawal-of-life-saving-treatment