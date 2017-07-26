Appointment of Tauranga Crown Solicitor

|
Tauranga lawyer Anna Pollett has been appointed Crown Solicitor for Tauranga, Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson announced today.
She takes over the role from Greg Hollister-Jones following his appointment to the District Court Bench in March 2017.
Ms Pollett graduated from Victoria University with an LLB in 2002 and was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court in 2003. She is an experienced criminal lawyer who has served 14 years as a Crown prosecutor and appeared for the Crown in a wide variety of criminal matters.
The law firm Hollister-Jones Lellman will support the delivery of Crown prosecution services to the Tauranga region.
The appointment will take effect from 1 August 2017.
