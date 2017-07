Regional approach for 'Maori by Maori to Maori'

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:35

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki - delivering a regional for ‘Māori by Māori to Māori‘ approach to achieving whānau outcomes.

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki Partners meet today for their annual planning Hui, to reflect and celebrate the third year of their regional partnership.

The coming together of this alliance group represents a significant milestone for Māori across Tāmaki. It is the first time Māori have come together in a comprehensive way across Iwi, Urban Māori and Māori provider groupings to deliver a regional ‘for Māori by Māori to Māori‘ approach to achieving outcomes with whānau.

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki partners and coverage includes:

Iwi

- Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua (Lower Te Tai Tokerau)

- Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Maia (Central Auckland)

Urban Māori

- Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust (West Auckland)

- Manukau Urban Māori Authority (South Auckland)

Māori Providers

- Kotahitanga Collective made up of Papakura Marae, Te Kaha o te Rangatahi and Turuki Health Care (South Auckland)

- Te Puna Hauora (North Shore)

Te Pou Matakana CEO John Tamihere says, "It’s the strongest Māori Social Services collective group to ever be organised in Auckland City both pre and post its amalgamation. Furthermore, it’s the most unified of any Māori collective within Auckland region that represents Iwi and Urban Interests".

Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki partners currently undertake three (3) core commissioning programmes funded by Te Pou Matakana,

1. Whānau Direct - addressing an immediate need resulting in the achievement of an immediate outcome

2. Kaiārahi - providing support to whānau to achieve short term outcomes

3. #tātou - collective impact initiative based in West Auckland addressing medium term Outcomes

As well as the three (3) core programmes Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki has focused on building regional capacity with an emphasis on data collation and analysis. This provides the ability to report on whānau outcomes across the whole of Tāmaki, with the added value of identifying trends.

The high level results for whānau supported by Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki Partners through Whānau Direct over the previous two years to 30 June 2017 are:

1,307 whānau supported (including 4,308 whānau members)

3,165 outcomes planned

2,863 outcomes reviewed (90%)

2,804 outcomes achieved (98%)

Dane Tumahai General Manager Whai Poutama, part of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Maia discusses some benefits, "As a foundation partner of Te Pae Herenga o Tāmaki we have seen the value in being a member of this wider regional partnership alongside urban and Māori service providers. As a grouping we are able to better understand the collective needs of whānau, outcomes they want to achieve and align and target our regional approach".

A significant achievement for this regional partnership has been the establishment of its collective impact programme in West Auckland, of which regional partners take the learnings and look to develop programmes across South, Central and North Auckland.

The West Auckland pilot - #tātou is a flagship place-based collective impact initiative now into its third year, soon to be followed by South Auckland’s collective impact initiative commencing this year.