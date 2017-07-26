Regional approach for 'Maori by Maori to Maori'

|
Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki - delivering a regional for ‘MÄori by MÄori to MÄori‘ approach to achieving whÄnau outcomes.
Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki Partners meet today for their annual planning Hui, to reflect and celebrate the third year of their regional partnership.
The coming together of this alliance group represents a significant milestone for MÄori across TÄmaki. It is the first time MÄori have come together in a comprehensive way across Iwi, Urban MÄori and MÄori provider groupings to deliver a regional ‘for MÄori by MÄori to MÄori‘ approach to achieving outcomes with whÄnau.
Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki partners and coverage includes:
Iwi
- Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua (Lower Te Tai Tokerau)
- NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Whai Maia (Central Auckland)
Urban MÄori
- Te WhÄnau O Waipareira Trust (West Auckland)
- Manukau Urban MÄori Authority (South Auckland)
MÄori Providers
- Kotahitanga Collective made up of Papakura Marae, Te Kaha o te Rangatahi and Turuki Health Care (South Auckland)
- Te Puna Hauora (North Shore)
Te Pou Matakana CEO John Tamihere says, "It’s the strongest MÄori Social Services collective group to ever be organised in Auckland City both pre and post its amalgamation. Furthermore, it’s the most unified of any MÄori collective within Auckland region that represents Iwi and Urban Interests".
Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki partners currently undertake three (3) core commissioning programmes funded by Te Pou Matakana,
1. WhÄnau Direct - addressing an immediate need resulting in the achievement of an immediate outcome
2. KaiÄrahi - providing support to whÄnau to achieve short term outcomes
3. #tÄtou - collective impact initiative based in West Auckland addressing medium term Outcomes
As well as the three (3) core programmes Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki has focused on building regional capacity with an emphasis on data collation and analysis. This provides the ability to report on whÄnau outcomes across the whole of TÄmaki, with the added value of identifying trends.
The high level results for whÄnau supported by Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki Partners through WhÄnau Direct over the previous two years to 30 June 2017 are:
1,307 whÄnau supported (including 4,308 whÄnau members)
3,165 outcomes planned
2,863 outcomes reviewed (90%)
2,804 outcomes achieved (98%)
Dane Tumahai General Manager Whai Poutama, part of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Whai Maia discusses some benefits, "As a foundation partner of Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki we have seen the value in being a member of this wider regional partnership alongside urban and MÄori service providers. As a grouping we are able to better understand the collective needs of whÄnau, outcomes they want to achieve and align and target our regional approach".
A significant achievement for this regional partnership has been the establishment of its collective impact programme in West Auckland, of which regional partners take the learnings and look to develop programmes across South, Central and North Auckland.
The West Auckland pilot - #tÄtou is a flagship place-based collective impact initiative now into its third year, soon to be followed by South Auckland’s collective impact initiative commencing this year.
