Regional approach for 'Maori by Maori to Maori'

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:35

Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki - delivering a regional for ‘MÄori by MÄori to MÄori‘ approach to achieving whÄnau outcomes.

Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki Partners meet today for their annual planning Hui, to reflect and celebrate the third year of their regional partnership.

The coming together of this alliance group represents a significant milestone for MÄori across TÄmaki. It is the first time MÄori have come together in a comprehensive way across Iwi, Urban MÄori and MÄori provider groupings to deliver a regional ‘for MÄori by MÄori to MÄori‘ approach to achieving outcomes with whÄnau.

Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki partners and coverage includes:

Iwi

- Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti WhÄtua (Lower Te Tai Tokerau)

- NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Whai Maia (Central Auckland)

Urban MÄori

- Te WhÄnau O Waipareira Trust (West Auckland)

- Manukau Urban MÄori Authority (South Auckland)

MÄori Providers

- Kotahitanga Collective made up of Papakura Marae, Te Kaha o te Rangatahi and Turuki Health Care (South Auckland)

- Te Puna Hauora (North Shore)

Te Pou Matakana CEO John Tamihere says, "It’s the strongest MÄori Social Services collective group to ever be organised in Auckland City both pre and post its amalgamation. Furthermore, it’s the most unified of any MÄori collective within Auckland region that represents Iwi and Urban Interests".

Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki partners currently undertake three (3) core commissioning programmes funded by Te Pou Matakana,

1. WhÄnau Direct - addressing an immediate need resulting in the achievement of an immediate outcome

2. KaiÄrahi - providing support to whÄnau to achieve short term outcomes

3. #tÄtou - collective impact initiative based in West Auckland addressing medium term Outcomes

As well as the three (3) core programmes Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki has focused on building regional capacity with an emphasis on data collation and analysis. This provides the ability to report on whÄnau outcomes across the whole of TÄmaki, with the added value of identifying trends.

The high level results for whÄnau supported by Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki Partners through WhÄnau Direct over the previous two years to 30 June 2017 are:

1,307 whÄnau supported (including 4,308 whÄnau members)

3,165 outcomes planned

2,863 outcomes reviewed (90%)

2,804 outcomes achieved (98%)

Dane Tumahai General Manager Whai Poutama, part of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Whai Maia discusses some benefits, "As a foundation partner of Te Pae Herenga o TÄmaki we have seen the value in being a member of this wider regional partnership alongside urban and MÄori service providers. As a grouping we are able to better understand the collective needs of whÄnau, outcomes they want to achieve and align and target our regional approach".

A significant achievement for this regional partnership has been the establishment of its collective impact programme in West Auckland, of which regional partners take the learnings and look to develop programmes across South, Central and North Auckland.

The West Auckland pilot - #tÄtou is a flagship place-based collective impact initiative now into its third year, soon to be followed by South Auckland’s collective impact initiative commencing this year.