Cordons in Whangarei lifted

Police can now confirm that the cordons on Mt Tiger Road outside of Whangarei have now been lifted.
The road is open to the public.
A welfare centre that was setup at Whareora Hall to support displaced residents will now close.
The scene of today’s shooting incident is cordoned off and will be for a number of days while scene examinations are conducted.
