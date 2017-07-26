Heavy rain for Westland south of Otira

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 20:52

A front preceded by northwesterly rain moves slowly northwards over the South Island tonight and Thursday. The heaviest falls are expected about Westland south of Otira, where 80 to 120mm of rain is forecast about the ranges until around midday Thursday on top of what has already fallen, with 50 to 80mm likely nearer the coast.

This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly and may cause surface flooding and slips.