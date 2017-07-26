AOS in Hector on West Coast after family harm incident

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 22:25

Police are still at the scene of an incident in Hector, on the West Coast.

Initial reports are that a domestic related -family harm incident has taken place at the address and while police were attending, an officer has been threatened by the offender - saying he would shoot him - however no firearm was seen.

The victim in the matter has since left the address, but the offender is still at the scene inside a house and members of the Armed Offenders Squad and the Police Negotiating Team are in attendance.

Inspector Mel Aitken, Area Commander says "We understand that no other person appears to be at the address or involved, so we don't believe the public is at immediate risk.

We have the person contained and the situation is being monitored and we are working towards a peaceful resolution."