Bay of Plenty men wanted on drugs and firearms charges

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 10:00

Western Bay of Plenty Police are looking to locate the following two men who are wanted to arrest on a number of serious charges.

Ngatote Alan Dale Edwards, 25, has warrants for his arrest in relation to drugs and firearms charges.

He is currently believed to be in the Papamoa area.

Jordan Michael Wharehinga, 24, has a parole recall warrant and is also wanted by Police in relation to drugs and firearms matters.

Both men are actively avoiding Police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on (07) 349 9554 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner