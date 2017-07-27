New science facilities at University of Auckland official opening

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 10:53

The University of Auckland’s state-of-the-art science building incorporating leading-edge design in teaching and learning facilities will be officially opened by Prime Minister Bill English today.

The University of Auckland’s state-of-the-art science building incorporating leading-edge design in teaching and learning facilities will be officially opened by Prime Minister Bill English today.

Home to the Schools of Chemistry, Environment and Psychology, the world-class facilities have dedicated design spaces and laboratories to carry out a wide range of science research, from marine science to environment, psychology and chemical and biological sciences.

Laboratories within the building incorporate leading-edge design with an overall focus on light and space. Innovative features include an external electronic ‘traffic light’ system which constantly monitors and updates conditions in each lab, as well as flexible teaching and learning spaces on different levels.

A major feature of the new Centre is the open and welcoming aspect it provides at the south-west corner of the University campus towards Symonds St and Wellesley St and the generous public spaces that provide much needed study space for students to engage with each other and with their Science.

Dean of Science at the University of Auckland, Professor John Hosking, says he is delighted to welcome the Prime Minister to officially open the building.

"We are extremely proud of this wonderful new building and the superb facilities it offers to staff and students.

"We believe it will make a very real contribution to the excellent research produced here at Auckland while also using design features that enhance the multi-disciplinary teaching and learning approach so vital for leading universities."

The Science Centre opening also sees the launch of a new environment research centre, which was made possible with funding and support from a $5 million donation through the University of Auckland Campaign For All Our Futures. The landmark gift was from alumnus Dr George Mason, of Taranaki, who has made contributions to New Zealand’s science community throughout his life.

The new George Mason Centre for the Natural Environment (GMCNE) will focus on protection and conservation of New Zealand’s wildlife and natural land and seascapes by producing new, independent research on restoration of species, habitat and ecosystems.

Head of Marine Science and GMCNE Director Professor Simon Thrush says the Centre will focus on research to provide new solutions to the complex problems caused by multiple environmental pressures.

"I am delighted to announce the launch of this new research centre which is dedicated to finding new ways to support restoration, conservation and sustainability through new technologies and research and to help inform debate and discussion of how we can best enhance and preserve our natural heritage."