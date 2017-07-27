Horticulture magazine wins international award

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 11:07

Horticulture New Zealand’s magazine for commercial vegetable growers, NZ Grower, has won an international award for its front cover illustration.

One of more than 400 entries for the 2017 Tabbie Awards - from the American based Trade Association Business Publications International - the July 2016 NZ Grower cover was awarded Bronze in the Front Cover - Illustration section.

"Fun with just the right amount of humour; love the execution here (no pun intended!)," judges said of the cover illustration depicting a wasp with a "big hammer" to hit the tomato-potato psyllid that affects crops in New Zealand. The black wasp with red eyes is a potential biocontrol for the psyllid.

"It is fantastic to get our magazine acknowledged in international awards against competition from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa and Australia," Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman says.

"We know our growers and other subscribers love the magazine, but this is a great endorsement. Editor Sue Grant-Mackie works hard to keep the magazine fresh and full of articles of interest to growers, to help with both their knowledge of what is going on in the industry and how they can improve their businesses. In this award-winning issue she has drawn on the talents of freelance illustrator Hope Walker who does a lot of clever work for Horticulture New Zealand.

"We are very proud to have received this award, which arrived in the post with a trophy to mark the success."

Horticulture New Zealand produces two printed magazines and The Orchardist, for commercial fruit growers, sits alongside NZ Grower. Both have 11 monthly issues per year, with no issues in January, and go to subscribers.