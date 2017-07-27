Final sentence in gambling sector fraud

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 11:27

Paul Max, the final defendant in a joint investigation between the Department of Internal Affairs, the Organised and Financial Crime Agency of New Zealand and the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), was sentenced in the Wellington High Court today.

Mr Max was found guilty last month of three charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’. He has received a sentence of 12 months on home detention.

Mr Max was one of three defendants in Operation Chestnut, a ‘pokie’ case which was prosecuted by the SFO. It involved the manipulation of gambling licenses and grants. It was a significant case for New Zealand’s ‘Class 4’ gambling sector which is made up of high-turnover gambling including gaming machines in pubs and clubs.

SFO Director, Julie Read said, "The SFO thanks its partners in this matter, DIA and OFCANZ. Collaboration on this investigation has not only led to the successful prosecution but the agencies involved should be satisfied that our cooperation has also resulted in measures to ensure the sector is more vigilant toward the risk of fraud and community money gets to where it is intended."

Mr Max’s co-defendants were sentenced earlier this month.