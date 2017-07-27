Two arrested in Nelson

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 11:56

Nelson Police have made an arrest in relation to several incidents that occurred in the area over the weekend.

At around 7:00pm on Saturday 22 July, a Toyota van was stolen from Trafalgar Street, Nelson, and was then used by a group of offenders in an attempted burglary at the Hope Dairy.

The offenders had been targeting cigarettes, however the cigarettes were secured and the group were unsuccessful in stealing any goods.

The offenders then targeted the Ocean Lodge Bottle Store at around midnight, taking alcohol from the premises.

Following this, the offenders used the van to gain entry to the Milton Street Dairy at around 2am, targeting cigarettes, however they were again unsuccessful due to security measures.

The van was later abandoned and set alight on Clover Road, Brightwater.

A 16-year-old male was later located and arrested by Police, and he will appear in the Youth Court on three burglary charges and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

"We are still seeking two others in relation to these incidents, and we urge anyone with information that could help us identify and locate them to contact us as soon as possible," says Senior Sergeant Blair Hall, Nelson Area Response Manager.

"While the offenders were largely unsuccessful in stealing goods, only taking three boxes of alcohol, their actions have caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage"

"This affects not only the shop owners, but also insurance companies and ultimately the community, and we will make sure they are held to account for their actions".

Anyone with information can contact Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840.