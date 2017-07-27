Binge drinking research and postgrad supervision awarded

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:20

Research into the connection between social media and New Zealand’s binge drinking culture, and the supervision of over 20 doctoral and masters research students have respectively earned Professors Antonia Lyons and Margaret Walshaw recognition for their significant contributions.

Professor Lyons received the Individual Award for Distinction in Research, and Professor Walshaw received the Supervisor Award for Distinction in Research in the 2017 College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ staff awards for Distinction in Research.

Professor Lyons, who was part of the group that developed www.drinkingcultures.info , has spent more than 20 years undertaking health psychology research, most recently examining social media and young adult drinking culture. With 82 refereed journal articles, her research is known and cited all over the world.

"Everything I have done has a been a collaborative achievement and I have worked alongside some very talented and amazing scholars, colleagues and students. It’s really nice to be recognised, and although this is an individual award I feel everyone involved with the research projects we’ve undertaken can be really proud of what we’ve achieved," says Professor Lyons, who is based in the School of Psychology.

With a with a background in mathematics education and an interest in identity formation in the classroom, Professor Walshaw has contributed not just to her own area of research, but also towards supporting the development of numerous new research projects through her supervision of masters and doctoral students. Her colleagues and students describe her as an empathetic, wise and reflective supervisor who gives generously of her time and effort.

Professor Walshaw has not only assisted her own students, but also many others through her two books, which help postgraduate students navigate their research projects.

"Being a supervisor means working with some really amazing people, and being able to learn new and fascinating things from your students every day. I feel very privileged," says Professor Walshaw, who belongs to the Institute of Education.