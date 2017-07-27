Police investigatin fatal shooting in Whangarei

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:50

Police are continuing to make enquiries today into the tragic fatal shooting of two women at an address in Whangarei yesterday morning.

The women and a man were at the address to conduct a property inspection when the male offender has opened fire on them. The women were sadly found deceased outside the property on Mt Tiger Road, the man had managed to escape and remains in Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition.

Police will remove the women from the scene this afternoon and a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

The scene was guarded overnight by police staff and it will also be blessed today by a local kaumÄtua.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Police believe the identities of the women to be Wendy Campbell, aged 60 of Whangarei and her daughter Natanya Campbell, aged 37 of Whangarei.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou says yesterday’s events have understandably sent shock waves through our community.

"The victims were just simply doing their job when the offender has suddenly turned on them.

Police are doing everything we can to support their families during this difficult time."

"Our AOS and Police staff did everything they could and despite knowing there was an active shooter in the immediate vicinity, AOS have still entered the property to see if there was any chance they could save Wendy and Natanya.

AOS staff formed a shield around medically trained police staff but tragically there was nothing we could do."

"Given the danger posed to them they have then sought cover.

They put their lives in danger yesterday and I am proud of the professionalism they showed in a volatile and changing situation.

They are being offered welfare and are supporting one another," says Supt. Le Prou.

The victim’s families and the male victim who remains in hospital have asked that media do not contact them and allow them to grieve privately.

They have no plans to provide media interviews at this stage.

Today’s focus will be on the scene examination which will take many days.

We also have a significant number of enquiries to make and people to speak with to understand how this tragedy came to be.

It is too early for Police to comment on specific details but we will provide further information as our investigation progresses.

As you can appreciate the scene will be difficult given the extensive fire damage at the property.

Police have not yet located the body of the man police believe to be responsible so are not in a position to confirm any further details.