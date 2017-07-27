Thames Police focused on stopping methamphetamine supply

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:46

Thames Police are warning anyone considering supplying drugs in the community that they can expect to be prosecuted and face a lengthy prison term.

31-year-old Roman Cossey, a local man, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years imprisonment for a number of methamphetamine supply charges.

Thames Police arrested him in August 2016 for supplying methamphetamine.

He then continued supplying the drug while on bail and was subsequently arrested and charged a second time.

Detective Constable Mark Leathem, of the Coromandel Hauraki Criminal Investigation Branch, says Thames Police are active in targeting known drug suppliers and anyone offending will be caught.

"The substantial sentence handed down to Mr Cossey should be a deterrent to anyone considering this type of offending.

"If you are involved in the supply of drugs to our community, you will be caught and may very well end up facing similar consequences to Mr Cossey."

Thames Police would like to thank the public for providing information which helped to get this result in court.

"Drug addiction is a driver of other crimes as users often resort to crime as a means to fund their addictions," says Mr Leathem.

"Let’s work together to ensure we stop drugs such as methamphetamine causing more harm to our communities by continuing to be vigilant to this type of behaviour."

We encourage anyone who may have any information relating to drug related offending to contact Police.

You can do so in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.