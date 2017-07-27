30 year anniversary celebrations for Maori Language Commission

|
It will have been 30 years on August 1 since the MÄori Language Commission was created as a result of the MÄori Language Act 1987.
The Commission’s role is to give effect to the status of the MÄori language as an official language, to promote and research the MÄori language and to lead the coordination of the implementation of the government’s new MÄori language strategy.
In a reform of the law last year the Commission’s focus shifted to the Crown’s efforts to support MÄori language revitalisation. A new organisation, Te MÄtÄwai, is focussed on iwi, hapÅ« and community revitalisation.
"Thirty years ago there was virtually no MÄori radio or TV, KÅhanga Reo were a very new thing and uncertain of success; there was no MÄori-medium education, no wÄnanga, and very limited teaching of MÄori in schools," said Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui.
"This month a new report showed that transfer of the MÄori language between generations is happening again for the first time since the 1970s."
"All this is the result of the work of Ministers, government agencies and especially of the MÄori people and their whanau, hapÅ« and iwi.
"The Commission’s role over the past 30 years has been one of persistent and consistent advocacy for the MÄori language and its future as a living and lively part of New Zealand life. We recall the contributions of those leaders who have passed away and those who continue to nurture the language.
Board members of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (1987) Dr Ray Harlow, Professor TÄ«moti KÄretu, Sir Kingi Matutaera Äªhaka, Hon Koro Wetere, KÄterina Te HeikÅkÅ Mataira, Änita Moke.
MÄori Language Commission with Koro Wetere. Dominion post (Newspaper): Photographic negatives and prints of the Evening Post and Dominion newspapers. Ref: EP/1987/4271/18-F. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. /records/23180948
Board members of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori 2017 Charisma Rangipunga (Toihau Tuarua), Wayne Panapa, Dr Wayne Ngata (Toihau), Charlie Tepana, Hinerangi Edwards
"We also recall the many positive responses of ministers and government agencies to findings of the Waitangi Tribunal and the wishes of the MÄori people. The new law, in which the Crown acknowledged the harm done in the past and expressed its commitment to supporting the MÄori language in the future in partnership with the MÄori people is world-leading.
"There is every reason to be optimistic about the future of the MÄori language. Our task for the Crown is to work in partnership with MÄori to ensure that the MÄori language is available and valued by everyone in New Zealand, forever. Our first 30 years are just a start."
