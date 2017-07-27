30 year anniversary celebrations for Maori Language Commission

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 13:25

It will have been 30 years on August 1 since the MÄori Language Commission was created as a result of the MÄori Language Act 1987.

The Commission’s role is to give effect to the status of the MÄori language as an official language, to promote and research the MÄori language and to lead the coordination of the implementation of the government’s new MÄori language strategy.

In a reform of the law last year the Commission’s focus shifted to the Crown’s efforts to support MÄori language revitalisation. A new organisation, Te MÄtÄwai, is focussed on iwi, hapÅ« and community revitalisation.

"Thirty years ago there was virtually no MÄori radio or TV, KÅhanga Reo were a very new thing and uncertain of success; there was no MÄori-medium education, no wÄnanga, and very limited teaching of MÄori in schools," said Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui.

"This month a new report showed that transfer of the MÄori language between generations is happening again for the first time since the 1970s."

"All this is the result of the work of Ministers, government agencies and especially of the MÄori people and their whanau, hapÅ« and iwi.

"The Commission’s role over the past 30 years has been one of persistent and consistent advocacy for the MÄori language and its future as a living and lively part of New Zealand life. We recall the contributions of those leaders who have passed away and those who continue to nurture the language.

Board members of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (1987) Dr Ray Harlow, Professor TÄ«moti KÄretu, Sir Kingi Matutaera Äªhaka, Hon Koro Wetere, KÄterina Te HeikÅkÅ Mataira, Änita Moke.

MÄori Language Commission with Koro Wetere. Dominion post (Newspaper): Photographic negatives and prints of the Evening Post and Dominion newspapers. Ref: EP/1987/4271/18-F. Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. /records/23180948

Board members of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori 2017 Charisma Rangipunga (Toihau Tuarua), Wayne Panapa, Dr Wayne Ngata (Toihau), Charlie Tepana, Hinerangi Edwards

"We also recall the many positive responses of ministers and government agencies to findings of the Waitangi Tribunal and the wishes of the MÄori people. The new law, in which the Crown acknowledged the harm done in the past and expressed its commitment to supporting the MÄori language in the future in partnership with the MÄori people is world-leading.

"There is every reason to be optimistic about the future of the MÄori language. Our task for the Crown is to work in partnership with MÄori to ensure that the MÄori language is available and valued by everyone in New Zealand, forever. Our first 30 years are just a start."