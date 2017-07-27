Several arrested following search warrants in Taranaki

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 14:15

Earlier this morning Taranaki Police executed several search warrants, as part of an operation that has been running over the last few weeks to target drug (meth?) supply in the area.

Local staff were assisted by Wellington Clan Lab Team, AOS staff and Wellington Asset Recovery in searching three properties in the Taranaki area.

Three people were arrested, and a significant amount of cash and methamphetamine was recovered.

Two people have been charged, and a 55-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman and will appear in court later today charged with conspiracy to supply methamphetamine.

Investigations are ongoing, and further charges may be laid.

Hamilton Police, assisted by Northern Asset Recovery, also executed a search warrants in relation to the operation, and documents were seized.

No one was arrested as a result.

"It is excellent to see the hard work and dedication that has been put into this operation result in a successful outcome," says Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku, Taranaki Area Investigations Manager.

"Methamphetamine is a very harmful and highly addictive drug, not only to those who take it, but to their family and the wider community".

"We will continue to target those who supply meth within our community, and hold them to account for their crimes"

"We encourage anyone with information relating to people manufacturing or supplying drugs to get in touch with us."