Enforcement action not to be taken for night flight breach

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 14:55

The Queenstown Lakes District Council will not take any enforcement in relation to a breach of curfew by the Queenstown Airport Corporation.

A flight in May departed 13 minutes outside the airport’s 10pm curfew. The matter was reviewed without prejudice by the Council’s regulatory arm. After due consideration a decision was made by QLDC Regulatory Manager Lee Webster that a caution on the matter was sufficient.

"Like any breach by any other party, we consider all the facts and where possible apply our discretion to waive enforcement." Mr Webster said.

The QAC launched an immediate investigation of the matter, had now put processes in play to mitigate any future breach and fronted the community with an apology.

"I am satisfied that no further action is required," Mr Webster said.