Blessing marks start of Justice move to Precinct

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 15:28

Cantabrians will soon have access to some of the most modern and efficient justice and emergency services in the country with Christchurch’s Justice and Emergency Services Precinct nearing completion.

Justice and Courts Minister Amy Adams today attended the blessing of the Precinct alongside NgÄi Tahu, tenant agencies and Precinct staff.

"The new Precinct will bring justice and emergency services together under one roof in the heart of the city," says Ms Adams.

"Today’s blessing marks the next step towards completion, with Ministry of Justice staff being the first to begin their move into the Precinct as fit-outs continue.

"Fit-out of the Justice Building is progressing well and is on track. Fit-out of the public coffee outlet in the Customer Service Centre is also nearly complete.

"In the Emergency Services Building, fit-out of the Emergency Operations Centre is now underway. When complete, the purpose-designed Centre will provide emergency response capability for local and regional incidents.

"As part of today’s blessing, a pounamu touchstone was unveiled. This mauri stone will sit on a plinth in the Justice Building atrium. It was gifted from NgÄti Waewae, a NgÄi Tahu hapÅ« based on the West Coast, to the NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri hapÅ«, who have mana whenua over Christchurch city.

"It has been named ‘E Toru NgÄ Mea', after the waiata which refers to the three principles of Whakapono, TÅ«manako and Aroha - faith, hope and love."

The official opening of the Precinct will take place in August followed by a public open day.