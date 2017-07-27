Meridian welcomes Parliamentary Commissioner environment report

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 15:54

Meridian Energy today welcomed Stepping stones to Paris and beyond: Climate change, progress, and predictability, a report from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment that outlines opportunities to strengthen New Zealand’s action on climate change.

"Dr Jan Wright provides a set of ideas that would further assist New Zealand’s transition to a lower carbon economy," says Meridian’s chief executive Mark Binns.

The report advocates for the country’s Paris Agreement targets to be passed into law, and the establishment of interim carbon budgets to transparently track progress towards the targets over time and provide long-term certainty to business.

"Climate change is the issue of our time, and successfully transitioning to a low-carbon economy is the opportunity for New Zealand business. It's important that the business community across all sectors get the right signals and are supported to play their part to adapt, innovate and future-proof our economy. Given the suggested model is established in countries like the UK and around the world, Dr Wright’s report is worthy of careful consideration," says Mr Binns.