Storm-damaged trees to be removed from Prince of Wales Park

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 15:35

In the southerly storm earlier this month, a number of trees fell or became unstable in an area behind the Scottish Harriers Club building on Prince of Wales Park.

From Tuesday 1 August, weather permitting, Wellington City Council will begin removing about 100 damaged pine and macrocarpa trees to decrease the risk to users of the City to Sea walkway and the Scottish Harriers building.

The Council’s Arboriculture team has already begun removing the most dangerous trees. The main project is expected to take about four weeks with work from Monday-Friday between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Public access to the site will be restricted during the project for safety reasons. Tracks through the site will be closed at junctions and alternative routes will be put in place during the hours of operation.

Heavy machinery and logging trucks used for the project will enter and exit Prince of Wales Park via Salisbury Terrace, Mt Cook. All wood being removed will be sold to reduce the cost of the project.

From 2018 to 2020, weed suppression and restoration planting will be carried out to restore native forest to the area.