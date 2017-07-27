Police respond to incident on Tyne Street, Invercargill

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:01

Police and fire services are responding to an incident on Tyne Street, Invercargill where cordons are in place.

A Tyne Street motel has been cleared and nearby residences are being evacuated as a precaution.

Parents and guardians are able to pick up their children from the nearby school but, due to the cordons, will need to park further away than usual on Tweed Street.

Police staff are in the area, directing traffic and all students, to ensure their safety.

All members of the public are asked to be mindful of the cordons, avoiding the area if possible, and to ensure young children do not wander off in the area.

Further information will be released when possible.