Update - missing Kapiti woman

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:06

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of 41-year-old Tamzyn Whitehead, who has not been in touch with her family since Monday.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at the Waikanae shopping centre, on Wellington's Kapiti Coast, on 24 July.

Police now have reason to believe that Tamzyn is okay, however we urge her to make contact with local Police to confirm she is safe and well.

If anyone has seen Tamzyn or has heard from her, they are asked to call Kapiti Police on 04 296 6800.