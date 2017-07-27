Police attend incident at Smales Farm

|
Police are in attendance at a sudden death in Smales Farm on the North Shore where a person is believed to have fallen from a building.
Police are working to establish the cause of death and at this early stage there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner.
- Inspector Trevor Beggs, Waitemata Police.
