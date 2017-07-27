Feds finds useful suggestions in PCE report

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:21

The report released today suggesting New Zealand needs a Climate Change Commission, like the UK’s, has qualified support from Federated Farmers.

"A lot of the success or otherwise of this proposed new commission will depend on the competencies, knowledge and talent of the people appointed to run it," Federated Farmers Climate Change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

The people on this commission need to be able to look globally, not just locally, at Climate Change and its impacts on the economy and the environment.

"Their decisions need to be apolitical, well above the political solutions being offered to New Zealanders in any given week," he says.

One of the aspects of the report liked most by Feds was the discussion around adaptation, meaning finding new ways to maintain productivity levels with developing technologies.

Feds believes more needs to be done to improve the resilience of rural communities and regional economies to the impacts of a changing climate.

Recent adverse events have shown the vulnerabilities rural people face on the back of storms, floods and snowfall. Climate modelling at a catchment-level is one example of work that would helpfully come out of the work the PCE recommends of officials and the Adaptation Working Group.

"This is all aimed at finding and maintaining resilience in rural communities and their businesses, which is all good for NZ," Andrew says.