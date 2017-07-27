Police respond to incident on Tyne Street, Invercargill

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 17:12

Invercargill Police are still responding to an incident at The Haven, Invercargill but cordons have now been taken down.

Emergency services were initially called at approximately 2:15pm to a report of a strong chemical smell.

As a precautionary measure, cordons were put in place and additional staff were deployed to safely move students from a nearby school.

The fire service soon confirmed that the chemical smell was coming from an individual using cannabis oil.

Police officers in the area are still looking for the alleged offender but cordons have now been taken down.

Police thank members of the public for their cooperation and patience in the area this afternoon.