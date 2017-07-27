Camping bylaw - open day, have your say

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 18:33

Several submissions regarding a new bylaw that would control people camping on Council land in the Whangarei District have already come in.

Strategic Planner Shireen Munday says some of the submissions have asked Council to do things that a bylaw can’t do, and may be considered as part of a camping strategy which is scheduled to be developed next year.

"We can’t completely ban all camping in public places - the Freedom Camping Act doesn’t let us," she said.

"Some people have suggested that we provide specific areas with facilities for campers for a small fee. The proposed Bylaw is only about controlling where and how people can camp for free, it’s not about providing facilities or other solutions, which would be addressed through a strategy."

"A bylaw says what is within the rules, what is outside of the rules, where and when, and gives Council the power to act when someone doesn’t comply."

The proposed Camping in Public Places Bylaw provides specific sites where camping is prohibited or restricted in some way to protect the site or ensure access for others. It includes some sites in the vicinity of public toilets for non-self-contained camping, which is otherwise prohibited in the District.

The bylaw gives Council the ability, legally, to move campers on when they are not following the rules. Have a look at the proposal documents online or at Council Offices.

"The goal is to provide a regulatory mechanism that supports responsible freedom camping while protecting the environment and ensuring access for locals is maintained."

Ms Munday said Council was consulting differently on the proposed Camping in Public Places Bylaw - submissions don’t have to be in writing.

"You can come and tell us what you think in person. We are holding a hearing as well as a ‘have your say event’ on Wednesday 2 August which is before the written submissions close on 4 August."

The have your say event is less formal than the hearing and you will just be having a one on one chat with a councillor - we understand it can be daunting speaking in front of the assembled

Council. On the other hand, if you are happy to put in a written submission, have a look at the proposal and let us know what you think about it.

"The deadline for submissions is 4 August, so if this is an issue that is important to you - as a camper, beach goer, bush walker, resident or for any other reason, find out more and get in touch with us."