RLWC2017 announce winning schools in Walk out With The World's Best comp

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 17:58

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English today announced Redoubt North Primary School as one of 14 winning schools in the Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) Walk Out With The World’s Best competition.

Students from Redoubt North Primary and 13 other primary and intermediate schools will accompany players onto the pitch for the seven New Zealand-hosted RLWC2017 matches to be played across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch in October and November.

The other 13 schools to win this unique opportunity are Edmonton Primary School, Whenuapai School, Star of the Sea School (Auckland), Amisfield School, Leamington School, Tauranga Intermediate, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Toku Mapihi Maurea (Hamilton), Avalon Primary School, Pukeatua Primary School (Wellington), Banks Ave School, Haeata Community Campus, Temuka Primary School and Halswell School (Christchurch).

Seventeen pupils from each of the winning schools will get to walk out with teams playing in RLWC2017 matches in New Zealand.

Over 600 schools entered the competition by registering for a RLWC2017 Education Resource developed in conjunction with New Zealand Rugby League.

RLWC2017 CEO Andrew Hill joined Prime Minister Bill English at Redoubt North Primary School and was pleased to see firsthand the excitement surrounding this year’s tournament and the positive impact the education resource is having upon students.

"The Rugby League World Cup 2017 education resource is a great initiative and this has been reflected in the large number of schools who are engaged with the programme.

This curriculum-based education resource brings the Rugby League World Cup to life in a classroom environment and supports the teaching of mathematics, english, social sciences, art, health and physical education.

"We’re delighted to be able to give children across New Zealand this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk out with the world’s best players during the biggest rugby league event New Zealand has ever hosted," concluded Hill.

New Zealand coach David Kidwell said: "This year’s Rugby League World Cup will be a watershed moment for the game in New Zealand and I’m thrilled that students from across the country get the chance to join the players as they walk out onto the field during such a special occasion. Speaking from experience, this will be a moment that both the players and the students will remember for a lifetime."

The RLWC2017 is the pinnacle of the international game and will be played across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea from 27 October to 2 December this year.

It will be the biggest sporting event in the region during 2017. The world’s best players from 14 teams will play 28 games over five weeks in 13 cities across the three hosting countries.