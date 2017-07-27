Body recovered from scene of fatal double-shooting

|
Police can now confirm that we have recovered human remains from the scene of a fatal double-shooting at a property on Mt Tiger Road, Whangarei.
The remains are badly burnt and formal identification will take some time.
Based on the circumstances, Police believe the remains belong to 55-year-old Quinn Patterson who is alleged to have shot and killed Wendy Campbell and Natanya Campbell and of having injured a third person.
Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou says yesterday's tragedy has had a significant impact on the Whangarei/Kaipara community.
"We want our community to be reassured that there is no on-going risk and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this incident.
A tragedy like this has a wide ranging impact on a tight-knit community like Northland so we all need to stand together and support one another."
The scene examination is on-going and will continue for many days.
