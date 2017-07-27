Street cordoned in Aro Valley after slip

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 21:56

Police advise that a section of Devon Street in Aro Valley, Wellington, has been cordoned off this evening after a slip has come down.

One house has been evacuated as a precaution.

The road will be closed overnight between the Devon St/Essex St intersection, and the intersection of Landcross St and Fairlie Terrace.

This also includes pedestrian access to Victoria University via a walkway which runs off Devon Street.

Contractors are attending this evening and will further assess the site tomorrow.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.