Serious crash on Coastal Highway in Redwood Valley

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 08:55

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on the Coastal Highway, Redwood Valley, near Nelson.

Police were called at 7:41am after a single vehicle with two occupants crashed into a tree.

One of the occupants is trapped and has critical injuries, the other is out of the vehicle and being attended to by Ambulance.

The road is currently closed between Maisey Road and Redwood Road.