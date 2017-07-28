Arson and vandalism to public toilets in Whangamata

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 09:15

A fire lit earlier this week in our Council's women's toilets underneath the Whangamata Ocean Sports Club has caused significant damage to the building.

The fire was lit at approximately midnight and thankfully the newly installed sprinkler system contained the fire until the fire brigade arrived.

Damage, while extensive, is confined to the internal area of the rest room. Replacement of the sprinkler system and receptacles together with a water blast and re-paint will cost an estimated $10,000.

"This mindless destruction could have resulted in the beloved Whangamata Ocean Sports Club burning to the ground and we will be seeking cost recovery if a conviction is successful," says Garry Towler, our Whangamata Area Manager.

"A big thank you to our local emergency services for their quick response, Police are investigating and in discussion with a person of interest," says Mr Towler.

We are reluctant to close these toilets during the evenings because they are used after 5pm by charter fishing clients and the general public.

Vandalism was also wide spread this week in Mercury Bay with three of our public toilets in Hahei, Cooks Beach and Coroglen being tagged with graffiti.

"Graffiti is a crime and we are disappointed to see ratepayer's money being wasted on having to clean it up," says Allan Tiplady, our Mercury Bay Area Manager.

"Fortunately this time the perpetrators have been found and we will be seeking damage repair costs from them," says Mr Tiplady.

Alongside NZ Police, we want to encourage people to call 111 when they see a crime being committed to help catch offenders and eradicate graffiti and tagging.

For more information see www.tcdc.govt.nz/Our-Services/Graffiti.