Southern District Police warn motorists to take care

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 09:30

The cold snap is making driving across parts of the Southern Policing District dangerous this morning and Police want motorists to plan ahead and drive carefully.

Ice is causing issues for many drivers, particularly in the Invercargill area and on the Clinton Highway between Gore and Balclutha.

As well as this, there are snow warnings in place on State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Palmerston.

If you must drive, check your route is clear and safe to use, before you hit the road by visiting the NZTA website www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

Remember in winter conditions it is important to reduce your speed, increase your following distances, watch for shady patches of road and use your lights.